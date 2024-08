KCCA awaits cabinet decision on how to handle garbage crisis

The Kampala Capital City Authority is appealing to Entebbe authorities for more time, with a deadline for dumping in Nkumba running out. They argue that the recent decision to stop dumping in Kiteezi following the landfill collapse has left the city authorities struggling to manage the mounting volumes of waste. As Teddy Janet Kabasambu reports, all eyes are on today's cabinet meeting that was called to resolve the growing crisis