Kaziimba reiterates call for protection of church land

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has asked Ugandans to seek heavenly wealth instead of earthly possessions. According to Archbishop Kaziimba, the fight for possessions has become the root of all evil that is seen in society including corruption and land grabbing. Dr Kaziimba's call came during his sermon as he presided over Easter Sunday service at All Saints Cathedral in Nakasero today.