Kayunga hospital management board launched

The Kayunga Referral Hospital Management Board has been inaugurated bringing an end to a longstanding hindrance to service delivery at the newly refurbished facility. While officiating the induction on Thursday, state minister for health in charge of general duties Anifa Kawooya cautioned the board against violating their code of ethics. Kawooya said the government is making efforts to strengthen its health facilities to reduce the number of patients who seek medication abroad.