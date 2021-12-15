Kayunga fracas: How MP Zaake was beaten and hospitalised

By JAMES KABENGWA More by this Author

Two armoured military vehicles unexpectedly sandwiched the official car of Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Mr Francis Zaake, in Kayunga Town yesterday.

In split seconds, according to witnesses, a soldier, identified by the red collar pips as a Colonel, dragged the legislator out of the car.

“It was sort of a movie. Guys played it rough, but interestingly unprovoked. Everyone saw this happen at Total Petro Station in Kayunga,” Zaake’s aide, Dan Mugambe, said.

The Colonel, by some accounts, was surrounded by colleagues at the ranks of Lieutenant Colonel, a Major and a Captain, one of whom reached for metallic whips in a pick-up vehicle.

“They beat him all over the body, some concentrating on the head...the MP was in company of five others, but I remember the [National Unity Platform LC candidate] candidate (Nakwedde) was also badly beaten,” Mr Mugambe said.

MP Zaake and other NUP activists were in Kayunga District yesterday to drum up support for Ms Nakwedde on the last day of campaigns ahead of tomorrow’s district chair by-election triggered by the sudden death of the incumbent.

Earlier in the day, security forces blocked NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, at his Magere home in Wakiso District, arguing that his visit to Kayunga which coincided with that of President Museveni, was unwelcome.

The fracas in Kayunga, according to witnesses, broke out as police and army pounced on a procession of NUP supporters who they teargassed and allegedly beat up indiscriminately.

This was at around midday, one witness said, asking not to be named due to fear of attack by security forces, and MP Zaake was reportedly cornered and clobbered near Total Petrol station in Kayunga Town.