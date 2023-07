Kayunga authorities say seven people have succumbed to cholera

District Health officials in Kayunga say at least seven people have succumbed to cholera. However, according to the Ministry of Health, only two suspected cholera deaths have been registered. More than 25 suspected cases have been registered in Kayunga and Namayingo districts this month. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed that three cholera cases had been registered in Kayunga and another three in Namayingo.