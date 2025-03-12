Kawempe North MP Aspirant accuses JAT of torture

The National Unity Platform Party candidate in the Kawempe North by-election, Erias Nalukoola, has petitioned the court over the inhumane treatment at the hands of the shadowy Joint Anti Terrorism squad on the day he was nominated. Nalukoola, through his lawyer George Musisi says the intentional application of pain, the torture, harassment and detention were illegal. He seeks damages and wants the court to declare that the actions by the security forces were illegal and a threat to human rights and democracy in Uganda.