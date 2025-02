KAWEMPE NORTH BY-ELECTION : NUP selects two, nominations close tomorrow

Political temperatures are rising in Kawempe North as the National Unity Platform (NUP) holds nominations ahead of the primaries to choose a successor for the late MP Muhammad Ssegirinya.Among those nominated to contest are Kampala lawyer Erias Nalukoola Luyimbazi and Francis Kakiika. The nomination process will conclude tomorrow.