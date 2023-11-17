Katuukiro says all is set for Saturday’s Busoga celebrations

The Katuukiro of Busoga Dr. Joseph Muvawala has announced that all plans for the wedding of the Kyabazinga are complete and all is set for the ceremonies tomorrow. However, the Katuukiro said they had received concerns from security agencies, that plans for the Kyabazinga William Nadiope Gabula IV to hold a public procession with his bride Jovia Mutesi could compromise their own safety, and this plan is now being reviewed. JUMA KIIRYA has been speaking to the Katuukiro.