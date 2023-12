Katunguka says Kyambogo graduation starts on Wednesday

Kyambogo University is set to graduate 10,926 students, according to Vice Chancellor Prof. Eli Katunguka, and the 19th graduation ceremony will run for three days. Graduates from the Faculty of Special Needs, School of Management and Entrepreneurship, and Graduate School will be the first group to receive their academic accolades. President Museveni is expected to preside over the graduation ceremony.