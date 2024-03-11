Katonga road FDC faction mulls new political outfit

Supporters affiliated with the Katonga Road faction of the Forum for Democratic Change party have supported the idea of forming a new political outfit to break away from the headquarters in Najjanakumbi. The faction held the first of their nationwide consultative meetings in Kireka, Wakiso district, hosted by Kira Municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Semujju Nganda. JACKSON ONYANGO reports that the decision is influenced by the six recommendations presented to the group's National Council last month on which direction to take.