Katonga road-based FDC faction intends to complain

The Katonga Road-based faction of the Forum for Democratic Change has poked holes in the delegate's conference that was organised last week by party officials who operate from the Najjanankumbi headquarters. The Katonga faction's acting president Erias Lukwago says Justice Sekaana never pronounced himself on the legality of the delegates conference before the case was disposed of. Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the Katonga group’s spokesman says they are set to lodge an official complaint against Justice Ssekaana to the Judiciary.