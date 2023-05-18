Katonga bridge collapse raises livestock transportation costs, affects meat traders

The collapsing of a section of the Katonga Bridge on the Kampala-Masaka Highway has resulted in hiked transportation costs for livestock. Since part of the Kampala-Masaka highway is closed, traffic has been diverted through Sembabule District and the route is much longer for livestock transporters hailing from far-flung jurisdictions in the West. Although it has been just a few days since the road was closed, meat traders say they have been greatly affected.