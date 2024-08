Katikolo residents in Mukono oppose dumping Kampala's garbage in the area

Several garbage trucks were left stranded in Katikolo, Mukono District after local leaders opposed the dumping of garbage in the area. The standoff arose after a Wednesday meeting temporarily designated Katikolo as a dumping site for garbage from Kampala. This decision was made as city authorities work on establishing a permanent site at Mmenvu in Nansana, following the closure of the Kiteezi landfill.