Katikkiro supports call to release detained NUP supporters

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga has backed the idea of the Minister of Youths and Children Affairs, Baram Barugahara, requesting President Museveni to free supporters of the Opposition National Unity Platform who have spent several years in detention over various charges. Barugahara made the call to Museveni at the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers recently. Mayiga was speaking at Bulange Mengo where members of the Patriotic League of Uganda bought jerseys worth 20 million shillings for the Kabaka Birth Day run scheduled for April 7.