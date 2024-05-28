Katikkiro hails Chief Justice for embracing process

The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has welcomed the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo's move to embrace the Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism, as a way of resolving cases in court. The commendation came as the Katikkiro, a lawyer by training, paid a courtesy visit on the Chief Justice at his Chambers at the Supreme Court. The Katikkiro says the move would succeed as evidenced in Buganda's Kooti ya Kisekkwa as well as such other justice systems as Ebitawuluzi kye Gombolola. The Katikkiro also expressed satisfaction with the new look structure housing the Supreme Court, as well as the appellant Courts.