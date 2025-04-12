Katikkiro donates tractors to Buganda counties

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has urged Buganda’s subjects to embrace modern agricultural methods by utilizing growing technology to maximize their output. The Katikkiro's call came during the formal handover of a set of tractors to the Kabaka’s Kingdom Chiefs, in line with the Kingdom's initiative to improve the livelihoods of its subjects. The donation is also part of Kabaka's 70th birthday commemorations, which will reach their peak tomorrow with a special mass at Lubaga Cathedral.