Katakwi residents concerned about state of hospital

Local leaders in Katakwi have expressed concern at the state of the general hospital there, saying it is grappling with acute shortages due to the overwhelming number of patients and the limited space for admissions. The hospital serves the nearby districts of Napak, Abim, and Amuria. Since its elevation to a general hospital twelve years ago, Katakwi general hospital has never received any infrastructural upgrade to fit the standard required. Most patients are alleging that they are being forcefully discharged before they fully recover to create space for other patients an allegation.