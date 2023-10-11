Katabi Town Council leaders decry delayed funding impact on infrastructure projects

Katabi town council leaders have expressed concerns about the government’s delay in releasing funds in this quarter which has hindered the implementation of projects, especially infrastructure. According to the mayor of Entebbe municipality, all the roads at the council level are in bad shape yet a budget was approved to rehabilitate them. He says the government’s plan for the town council to borrow machinery (tractors )at the district, has made the process unreliable for the council since Wakiso has many town councils and municipalities.