Kasese urges government to resettle flood victims

Kasese leaders have appealed to the government to expedite the resettlement process for people rendered homeless by the flooding of River Nyamwamba last year. The residents are now living in squalid conditions at Muhokya camp. The appeal was made to the State Minister for Water and Environment, Aisha Sekindi, during her tour of the area to monitor the progress of a 32 billion shilling project intended to restore the degraded environment along River Nyamwamba in Kasese.