Kasese residents prepare for Omusinga’s homecoming

After spending close to seven years without stepping foot in his kingdom, the King of Rwenzururu, Charles Wesley Mumbere is scheduled to go home. The people of Rwenzururu are preparing his homecoming fete scheduled for October 4, 2023. The planning committee is soliciting about UGX 9 billion to organise the Omusinga homecoming activities. According to Clarence Bweimbale, the committee chairperson, part of the money will be used to buy the property that will fetch money for the Obusinga. In June year, the Director of Public Prosecutions withdrew treason charges against the Omusinga. Omuinga Mumbere was arrested after the November 2016 raid on his Kasese palace by the UPDF where dozens of people died.