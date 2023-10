Kasese residents celebrate Mumbere's return after seven years

Jubilating residents of Kasese town lined up the streets to welcome the Omusinga wa Rwenzururu Charles Wesley Mumbere, seven years after he was arrested following an attack on his palace. Security forces were busy working round the clock to ensure that the subjects of the King kept peace and order as his convoy made its way to the Golf Course in Bulembia where he addressed his subjects.