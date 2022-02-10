Kasese NUP mobiliser to ADF - Government

By Nobert Atukunda More by this Author

The government has said that Samuel Masereka, the National Unity Platform (NUP) coordinator for the Kasese district has links with the Allied Democratic Forces(ADF) militant group.

Masereka recently sued the government over torture govt to court over torture he says he was subjected to when he was arrested in December.

ICT and National Guidance Minister says that government does not condone acts of torture and is investigating reports that Masereka and author Kawenza Rukirabashaija were severely abused while in detention. Baryomunsi alleges that Masereka has been linked to ADF.



“He was sending information saying that they were going to kill a host of people. All these communications were linked and confirmed to be from his phone,” Baryomunsi said.

“Before you make all of that noise, have you produced him in court and found him guilty?” NUP Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi responded.



The minister said the debate on torture and missing persons is unnecessary and

diverting attention from the government's resolution to fight the ADF in the Democratic Republic of Congo.



“That camping to flash out the ADF shall remain and we shall intensify it,” Baryomunis said.



The US and European Union have raised concern over acts of torture. However, the government says they do not need any lectures on human rights observance.



“I see the excitement in some of the foreign countries. These are matters we can handle. We do not need lectures from other countries,” Baryomunis said.



On Tuesday, the acting minister for justice and constitutional affairs Wilson Muruli Mukasa told parliament that the government has put respect for human rights and promotion of human dignity, regardless of one’s political affiliation at the forefront.