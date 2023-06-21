Kasese leaders call for night curfew around Mpondwe

The government has rejected a proposal to enforce a curfew in Bukonzo West County where people suspected to be Allied Democratic Forces rebels attacked Lhubiriha Secondary School on Friday night, killing 37 students plus the security guard and some locals. The proposal was fronted by some sub-county chairpersons at a security meeting held at Kyogha Church of Uganda. They hoped it would limit night movement and help with the easy identification of wrongdoers as the security situation in Kasese returns to normal. ALI MIVULE reports that the death toll from the incident has risen to 43.