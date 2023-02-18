Kasana Luwero diocese leads tree planting campaign

Kasana Luwero Diocese has today launched a programme to restore the environment through tree planting. The campaign targeting schools is launched under Caritas as one of the programs to celebrate National Caritas week which will be climaxed with the celebration of the Caritas Uganda Golden Jubilee. According to Fr. Hillary Muhezangango, the Director Caritas Kasanaensis, their target is to plant at least 100.000 trees in over 100 schools in Kasana Luwero Diocese in the next two months.