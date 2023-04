Kasana - Luweero catholic diocese gets new bishop

Sixteen Months after Kasana-Luwero diocese was left without a substantive bishop with the consecration of Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, the ecclesiastical area has a new bishop in Lawrence Mukasa. Msgr. Lawrence Mukasa, who has been vicar general in Kiyinda Mityana Diocese will become the third bishop of Kasana Luweero.