Kasaijja assures youths of employment opportunities

Uganda's finance minister Matia Kasaija has re-assured Ugandan youth of a better economy which will result in better employment. Minister Kasaija says the government is devoted to expanding the level of employment, through new industries and factories. The unemployment problem will be no more and youths won't have to travel abroad for greener pastures. The call came as the finance minister inspected the Roofings Uganda complex in Lubowa.