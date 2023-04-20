Kasaija, Nabakooba and Obua return iron sheets to OPM stores

Officials from the Office of the Prime Minister who are in charge of the warehouse located in Namanve industrial park received more iron sheets being returned by ministers who received them from the ministry of Karamoja. So far, four people have been charged for the iron sheets that were meant for the Karamoja sub-region but were diverted. Today's consignments were delivered by representatives of finance minister Matia Kasaija, lands minister Judith Nabakooba and government chief whip Hamson Obua.