Karuma bridge to open December 20, 2024, as reconstruction hits 36%

Works State Minister Musa Ecweru says the Karuma Bridge will likely open to the public on December 20th, 2024, following the completion of reconstruction works. The minister's assurance came after an inspection of the site, where engineers undertaking the reconstruction revealed that works are now 36% complete. This should give travelers heading to Northern Uganda a ray of hope.