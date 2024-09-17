Karuma Bridge to close for 3 months for repairs

Works Minister Edward Katumba Wamala has announced the total closure of Karuma Bridge to all traffic starting September 23 for 3 months, to allow for the completion of repair work. This closure is necessary to address a crack that emerged on the bridge earlier this year in April. The bridge was temporarily closed to heavy vehicles in April after an assessment revealed defects in its structure. The government has since contracted the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) and China Seventh Railway Group to repair the defects. Our reporter Herbert Kamoga has more details.