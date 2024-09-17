Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Concerns mount over Senegal fiscal shortfalls ahead of election
  • 2 National Outrage as Multichoice increases subscription fees again
  • 3 News Militia kills 10 civilians in eastern Congo
  • 4 National Makerere sets date for 75th graduation ceremony
  • 5 National Kadaga reveals assassination attempts on her life