Karuma bridge reopens after months of major repairs

Karuma Bridge, closed in May this year for major repairs, is being reopened today to motorists. The closure of the bridge was a significant inconvenience for travelers to northern Uganda and West Nile, who had to use longer routes through Masindi Port and Murchison Falls National Park. The State Minister for Works, Musa Ecweru, has visited the reopened bridge. Ecweru says plans are underway to construct a suspended bridge at Karuma Falls.