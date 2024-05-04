Karuma bridge closed to heavy traffic for repairs

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

Kampala - The Ugandan government has announced the closure of Karuma Bridge to heavy vehicles for the next three months, starting Monday, May 6th, 2024. This comes after an assessment by the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) revealed cracks in the concrete structure that could compromise its integrity.

The bridge, located along the Kampala-Gulu highway, will only be open to passenger vehicles carrying less than 28 people. Lorries, trailers, and buses exceeding a weight limit of 7 tons will be diverted to an alternative route through Luweero, Kafu, Masindi, and Para in Murchison Falls National Park to reach West Nile and Northern Uganda.

"This decision is not ideal, but it's necessary for public safety," said State Minister for Works and Transport Must Ecweru. "We urge the public to be patient as we conduct repairs on the bridge."

The damage is believed to be a result of bearing failure, requiring replacement. The closure coincides with plans for a complete reconstruction of the bridge, originally built in 1963. Construction of a new 100 million dollar steel and concrete bridge, funded by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency, is expected to begin after 2026.