Karuma Bridge closed for emergency repairs again

Motorists using the Kampala-Gulu highway will now have to cover several extra miles to reach their various destinations after the Ministry of Works announced the closure of Karuma Bridge today. The ministry announced that the bridge would be closed for emergency repairs, citing the need to install expansion joints on the bridge. Karuma Bridge was closed last year for several months to traffic, after it emerged that the infrastructure's integrity had been compromised. The bridge is central to business connections between northern Uganda and the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.