Karamoja youths call on government to address violence in the region

A section of students from the Karamoja sub-region have petitioned the government to address the challenge of insecurity in their jurisdiction within two weeks. The students say they will mobilize locals back at home to demonstrate if security forces continue killing people who are wrongly suspected to be cattle rustlers. According to the Army spokesperson Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye, the students' allegations can only be justified if they adduce evidence to substantiate their claims.