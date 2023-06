Karamoja MPs respond to DPP decision on the iron sheets saga

Members of Parliament representing Karamoja sub-region held a press conference this morning to address the matter of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable but which did not get to the beneficiaries. Their remarks come on the heels of revelations by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions that 17 files on the theft and diversion of iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme had been closed.