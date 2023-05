Karamoja ministry official Joshua Abaho granted bail

The anti-corruption court in Kololo has released senior Assistant Secretary to the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs Joshua Abaho on bail. Abaho had spent five days on remand after he was first charged, last Friday. Abaho had pleaded not guilty to two counts of diverting 14500 iron sheets meant for the Karamoja subregion. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports