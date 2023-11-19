Karamoja ministers demand for increased support for research centre

The two ministers for Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kituttu and Agness Nandutu have called for increased funding for the Nabuin Agriculture Research Institute in the sub-region. The ministers made the call as they toured Nabuin Agricultural Research Institute, known for making progress in seed multiplication, made available by the Ministry of Karamoja, to the tune of 500 million shillings. The centre, located in Napak district, has developed over 50 metric tones of high quality and drought resistant seeds that include maize, sorghum, peas, grapes, coffee, darts, and olives, to be supplied to over 30,000 farmers in all 9 districts of Karamoja sub-region.