Karamoja Minister Mary Gorreti Kitutu finally granted bail

The anti-corruption court has granted Bail to the minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Gorreti Kitutu after she spent a week in Luzira prisons. The two land titles she presented have also been retained by Court. Kitutu, who was involved in diverting iron sheets meant for the vulnerable in Karamoja is charged with causing loss of public property and conspiracy to defraud.