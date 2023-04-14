Karamoja minister finally granted bail

The Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu has been released on bail after paying 10 million shillings cash while her six sureties were each bonded at 200 million shillings not cash. for each of the six sureties she presented. Michael Naboya Kitutu her relative with whom she is accused was also asked to pay three million shillings and his two sureties 100 million shillings not in cash. Kitutu is accused of diverting 14,500 iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment program between 2021 and 2023.