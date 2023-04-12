Karamoja minister denied bail

The Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu has been denied bail after she failed to present substantive sureties to secure her freedom. Anti Corruption court Magistrate Joan Achiro said two of the sureties one of them the minister's husband George Kitutu who she presented last week, did not indicate their financial capacity to qualify. Her brother-in-law Michael Naboya Kitutu with whom she is charged has been remanded pending a ruling on his bail application. Kitutu is charged with causing loss of public property and conspiracy to defraud the government.