KARAMOJA IRON SHEETS: Moroto leaders welcome OPM peace initiative

Authorities in Karamoja have welcomed an initiative by the Office of the Prime Minister to deliver the first tranche of iron sheets, blankets, and seedlings meant to support warriors who have handed over their guns to transition to civilian life. According to a spokesperson in the Office of the Prime Minister, Charles Odongtho, the package comprises vital resources for shelter, warmth, and agricultural support. It is hoped that more warriors in Karamoja will accept the offer and hand over their guns in a bid to restore peace to the region.