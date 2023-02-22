KARAMOJA IRON SHEETS: Calls for implicated officials to resign increase

Members of Parliament from the Karamoja sub-region signed a notice of motion to the clerk to censure the minister for Karamoja Affairs Dr. Gorreti Kitutu. Under Article 118 of the constitution, a cabinet minister can be censured by parliament if they are involved in abusing or mismanaging their office among other things. The proposed move for discipline follows reports that the minister was allegedly involved in diverting items like iron sheets and other supplies to support the disarmament exercise in Karamoja. Sources have also told NTV that the parliamentary committee in charge of presidential affairs will soon open investigations into the matter.