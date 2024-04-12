Kanyamunyu out of prison after three years, five months

After serving a sentence of three years and five months in prison, Mathew Kanyamunyu is a now free man. Kanyamunuy was sentenced to five years and one month in prison for killing Kenneth Akena, a social worker, in 2016. He was said to have drawn a gun after Akena accidentally knocked his car at a parking lot in Lugogo, Kampala. The prison’s spokesperson, Frank Baine says the release of Kanyamunyu was on remission, which disciplined prisoners are eligible to receive.