Kanungu locals tipped on how to conserve environment

Kanungu residents have joined the campaign to protect and conserve the Environment in and around Queen Elizabeth National Park. The residents of Katungulu, Matanda, and Ishasha in partnership with Save Wildlife Uganda and the Uganda Wildlife Authority teamed up to collect plastic bottles and polythene bags littered in and around the Park. This according to wildlife conservationists will mitigate the effects of climate change and conserve the wildlife.