Kanungu District urges government for expedited tourism road rehabilitation

Local leaders and residents in Kanungu District have asked the government to expedite plans to rehabilitate tourism roads in the region. The bad state of roads in the district has been blamed for the low number of tourists traveling to places like Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park for gorilla tracking choosing to pass through the district. The Minister of Information and National Guidance Chris Baryomunsi says the government is prioritizing the rehabilitation of the roads by putting one billion shillings for every district in the country for road rehabilitation.