Kanungu college students riot as firm renews rivalry

Disagreements over the management of Great Lakes University in Kanungu district in Western Uganda have left students stranded, as rival proprietors contest the legal ownership of the institution. The vice-chancellor Dr Hamlet Kabushenga claims he owns the university but CHIFCOD, a charity organisation that runs several primary schools, Great Lakes High School and Great Lakes Regional College in Kanungu insists they are in charge of the university. The disagreements saw some students stage a demonstration after they were denied access to the University.