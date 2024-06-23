Kanungu accident claims four lives

On June 22, 2024, a tragedy struck on the Rukungiri-Kihihi highway in Kanungu district, resulting in a fatal road accident claiming the lives of five individuals. The incident occurred around 17:30 hours at Nyakashure, involving two vehicles: RAD 940J/RL1455 and UAW 904R Isuzu ELF Blue.

According to preliminary reports, the trailer with registration number RAD 940J/RL1455 was traveling from Rukungiri towards Kihihi when it veered out of its lane at Nyakashure. It collided with the oncoming Isuzu ELF Blue, registered as UAW 904R, which was traveling from Kihihi. The collision proved fatal, instantly claiming the lives of four occupants of the Isuzu ELF Blue. The deceased have been identified as Byamukama Fred (the driver), Akandwanaho Reagan, Kyarisima Thereza, and Tumuramye Genariyo, all from Kinanira cell, Burora parish, Nyarushanje Sub-county, Rukungiri district. Additionally, another adult male succumbed to injuries at Kihihi Health Center IV, where the victims were rushed following the accident.

The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to Kihihi Health Center IV mortuary for postmortem examinations, while the involved vehicles await inspection at Nyamirima Police Station pending further investigation.



