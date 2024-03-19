Kamya says Auditor General is investigating the matter of parliament

The Inspectorate of Government says it has stayed a probe into reports of alleged corruption in parliament. Earlier this month, the Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya revealed that her office was looking into claims of widespread abuse of office and unethical conduct in parliament, with a report to be handed to the president. Today, Kamya has revealed that another investigating arm, the auditor general's office is already looking into the matter and so there was no need for a parallel investigation.