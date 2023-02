Kampala woman MP Shamim Malende returns after 5 months sick leave

The Kampala woman MP Shamim Malende has returned to the country from a hospital in Nairobi where she has been undergoing treatment for nearly five months. Malende says now that she is better, she will continue with her legal services to NUP MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya who are facing terrorism and murder charges, and other party members in detention. Take a look.