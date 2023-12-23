Kampala seeks investor for waste-to-energy amid landfill woes

Kampala Capital City Authority is actively seeking an investor for garbage recycling to generate electricity, offering a sustainable solution to address the overflow at the Kiteezi landfill in Wakiso. The Kiteezi dump is at capacity, and their alternative plan in Ddundu, Mukono district, faces community resistance. Kyofatogabye Kabuye, the State Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, states they are in discussions with community leaders in Mukono and Wakiso to gain approval for the Ddundu facility. Meanwhile, uncollected garbage in various parts of Kampala persists for weeks.