Kampala schools celebrate UCE exam results

School owners and teachers in various secondary schools across the country have expressed a general sense of relief over the good performance of their 2022 Senior four candidates. School staff believe that the commitment of parents towards the education of their learners played a major role in helping the schools to prepare the candidates for their exams. The candidates whose studies were disrupted by the Covid 19 pandemic managed to rally back and adequately prepare for their exams.